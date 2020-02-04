US: Iowa Democrats releases delayed caucus results

The Democratic Party of Iowa released partial results on Tuesday from the previous day's presidential caucuses.

According to State Democratic officials, 62% of the caucus results were released. The initial data showed Pete Buttigieg leading with 26.9% of the state's Democratic support, followed by Bernie Sanders with 25.1%.

Elizabeth Warren followed in third, with an 18.3% share of support, while former Vice President Joe Biden earned 15.6%.

38-year-old Buttigieg hailed the partial outcome. "No matter what happens next, this much is undeniable, that fact represents an astonishing victory for this campaign, this candidacy and this vision that you all have been a part of," the Afghanistan veteran told supporters.

The release of the results followed a tense day, which saw caucusgoers widely confused when no results had been released more than 12 hours after the polls closed.

The delay was due to a technical error with a new mobile app used to count support for the candidates, which were taken from over 1,600 caucus sites across the state. Iowa is traditionally the first US state to kick off the primary selection process for presidential elections.

Chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, Troy Price, addressed the media about the delayed results at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines

Results 'accurate' but delays 'unacceptable'

The Democrats state party chairman, Troy Price, defended the accuracy of the partial results. "We have been working day and night to make sure these results are accurate," he said at a press conference Tuesday before results were released.

However, Price did concede the delay in reporting the results was "unacceptable."

"As leader of the party I apologize deeply for this," he added.

He added that the Democrats will conduct a "thorough, transparent and independent examination'' of what caused the delays.

Iowa is the first of more than 50 contests set to take place in the coming months. The northeast state of New Hampshire is next up, with a primary taking place there in a week's time.

Watch video 12:47 Share Iowa Caucus: US democracy in crisis? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3XGyC Iowa Caucus: US democracy in crisis?

lc, jsi/cmb (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.