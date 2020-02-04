US: Iowa Democrats release delayed caucus results

With 62% of results available Pete Buttigieg holds a lead over Bernie Sanders, with Elizabeth Warren in third. Partial results were released following technical issues with an app used to count support for candidates.
The Democratic Party of Iowa released partial results on Tuesday from the previous day's presidential caucuses.
According to state Democratic officials, 62% of the caucus results were released. The initial data showed Pete Buttigieg leading with 26.9% of the state's Democratic support, followed by Bernie Sanders with 25.1%.
Elizabeth Warren followed in third, with an 18.3% share of support, while former Vice President Joe Biden earned 15.6%.
Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, hailed the partial outcome. "No matter what happens next, this much is undeniable, that fact represents an astonishing victory for this campaign, this candidacy and this vision that you all have been a part of," the 38-year-old told supporters.
The release of the results followed a tense day, which saw caucusgoers widely confused when no results had been released more than 12 hours after the polls closed.
The delay was due to a technical error with a new mobile app used to count support for the candidates, which were taken from over 1,600 caucus sites across the state. Iowa is traditionally the first US state to kick off the primary selection process for presidential elections.
Chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, Troy Price, addressed the media about the delayed results at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines
Results 'accurate' but delays 'unacceptable'
The Democrats state party chairman, Troy Price, defended the accuracy of the partial results. "We have been working day and night to make sure these results are accurate," he said at a press conference Tuesday before results were released.
However, Price did concede the delay in reporting the results was "unacceptable."
"As leader of the party I apologize deeply for this," he added.
He added that the Democrats will conduct a "thorough, transparent and independent examination'' of what caused the delays.
Iowa is the first of more than 50 contests that will take place in the coming months to determine which Democratic candidate will face Donald Trump in November's presidential election. The northeast state of New Hampshire is next up, with a primary taking place there on February 11.
