US investigators raid Rudy Giuliani's apartment

Federal investigators executed a search warrant against former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, according to media reports on Wednesday.

The move is a major development in long-running investigations into Giuliani. He has been accused of breaking lobbying laws while working as former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

What we know so far:

The New York Times and the Associated Press reported on the raid, citing law enforcement officials.

Federal investigators carried out a search warrant on Giuliani's apartment in Manhattan.

Authorities seized seizing electronic devices from the property, according to the NYT.

More to follow...

