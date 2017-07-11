US investigators raid Rudy Giuliani's apartment

Federal investigators executed a search warrant against former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, according to media reports on Wednesday.

The move is a major development in long-running investigations into Giuliani. The probe concerns his business dealings while working as former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

What we know so far

The New York Times and the Associated Press reported on the raid, citing law enforcement officials.

Federal investigators carried out a search warrant on Giuliani's apartment in Manhattan.

Authorities seized seizing electronic devices from the property, according to the New York Times.

Guiliani is believed to have played a key role in efforts to dig up dirt on Trump's political rivals ahead of the 2020 election

What is Giuliani accused of?

The full scope of the Justice Department case against Giuliani isn't clear — although it broadly involves his business dealings abroad, and particularly in Ukraine.

According to the New York Times, federal prosecutors are trying to determine whether Giuliani engaged in illegal lobby work for the benefit of Ukrainian officials in 2019.

The officials were helping Giuliani at the time to uncover dirt against Trump's then-rival Joe Biden as well as his son Hunter.

The multi-year investigation has already led to two former associates of Giuliani, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, being charged with campaign finance violations and other crimes.

The two men helped Giuliani uncover damaging information on Trump's political rival ahead of the 2020 election — as well as take part in a scheme to remove Marie Yovanovitch from her post as the US Ambassador to Ukraine. The latter issue was central in the first round of impeachment proceedings against Trump.

Last year, a bid by federal prosecutors to secure a search warrant against Giuliani was denied by the Justice Department under the Trump administration.

The warrant request was expected to be re-considered after President Biden's Attorney General pick, Merrick Garland, assumed office last month.

rs/sms (Reuters, AP)