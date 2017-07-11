US investigators raid Rudy Giuliani's apartment

Authorities took electronic devices from the home of Rudy Giuliani, US media reported. The raid was part of a long-running probe into Donald Trump's personal lawyer.
Rudy Giuliani, a former mayor of New York City, went on to become President Donald Trump's personal lawyer
Federal investigators executed a search warrant against former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, according to media reports on Wednesday.
The move is a major development in long-running investigations into Giuliani. He has been accused of breaking lobbying laws while working as former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.
The New York Times and the Associated Press reported on the raid, citing law enforcement officials.
Federal investigators carried out a search warrant on Giuliani's apartment in Manhattan.
Authorities seized seizing electronic devices from the property, according to the NYT.
More to follow...
rs/sms (Reuters, AP)