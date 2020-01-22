US investigates second suspected coronavirus case

Health officials in Texas on Thursday said they were testing a university student for the newly discovered coronavirus, raising fears of a global health emergency.

In spite of a rising death toll in China, the World Health Organization said it was "too early" to declare an official international health emergency. The Chinese government on Friday said there had been 25 fatalities and 830 cases of the virus in total so far.

The student in question, who is enrolled at Texas A&M University in the southeast of the state, had recently traveled to Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak that has been placed on lockdown to prevent the virus from spreading further.

"The patient got sick with a respiratory illness within two weeks of travel in Wuhan, China," Texas health officials said in a statement confirming their investigation into the possible presence of the virus in the student.

Chinese officials have suspended all public transport in Wuhan and are checking city inhabitants for the coronavirus

If tests come back positive, it would mark the second diagnosed case of the illness in the United States. A man in Washington state who was diagnosed with the illness earlier this week is said to be in satisfactory condition.

Seasonal flu or deadly virus?

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is coordinating testing of the student, cautioned that the student's case could be a false alarm. The symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, shortness of breath and coughing, which can overlap with seasonal flu and cold symptoms.

Texas health officials said test results were expected within two days, and the CDC said it would announce a positive case immediately. In the meantime, the patient is being held in isolation.

On Friday, Japan's health ministry confirmed a second case of coronavirus infection in a man who had been living in Wuhan. The man, who is receiving treatment in Tokyo, said he had been wearing a medical mask during his travels.

Other cases have been reported in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam, and South Korea.

Read more: Coronavirus cases spread fear in East Asian countries

Chinese officials have scrambled to contain the virus, which has hit during the high-travel season of the Chinese Lunar New Year. Officials are the World Health Organization (WHO), who are closely monitoring the situation, have warned of a potential public health emergency. Airports have begun screening passengers for the virus.

How to protect yourself against the coronavirus Better than nothing It has not been proven that the face masks seen above can effectively protect you against viral infections. That said, these masks are probably able to catch some germs before they reach your mouth or nose. More importantly, they prevent people from touching their mouth or nose (which most people do instinctually). If you are already sick, such masks may keep you from infecting others.

How to protect yourself against the coronavirus Disinfect your hands In its list of recommendations onhow to protect yourself from getting infected, the World Health Organisation does not mention face masks. At the top is frequently cleaning your hands. The WHO recommends alcohol-based hand rub, like the ones seen here in a hospital.

How to protect yourself against the coronavirus Soap and water will do as well The more simple day-to-day solution is water and soap, if you've got some handy. But make sure to wash your hands thoroughly.

How to protect yourself against the coronavirus Coughing and sneezing - but doing it right! So here's what the doctors recommend: When coughing and sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with your flexed elbow. Or use tissue — but then immediately throw that tissue away and wash your hands. With your shirt or sweater, however, no, you don't need to throw them away. Do wash them frequently, though, or take them to the dry cleaner's.

How to protect yourself against the coronavirus Stay away! Another recommendation that may not work for everybody: Avoid close contact with anyone who has fever and cough! If you have to tend to sick people, make doubly sure to take additional protective measures.

How to protect yourself against the coronavirus Got Fever? Go to the doctor, not on a trip! If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early. Avoid public places so you don't infect others. And also, explain to your doctor where you've previously traveled.

How to protect yourself against the coronavirus Avoid contact! When visiting live markets in areas currently experiencing cases of the novel coronavirus, avoid direct unprotected contact with live animals. That includes any surfaces that are in contact with animals as well.

How to protect yourself against the coronavirus Well done — not rare! Cook meat thoroughly. The consumption of raw, or undercooked, animal products should be avoided. Raw meat, milk or animal organs should be handled with care to avoid cross-contamination with uncooked foods. These are good food safety practices and help prevent the spread of illnesses. Author: Fabian Schmidt



cmb/rc (Reuters, AFP)

