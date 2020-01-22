 US investigates second suspected coronavirus case | News | DW | 23.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US investigates second suspected coronavirus case

A Texas student is undergoing testing for the deadly virus that originated in Wuhan, China, where the student had recently spent time. Japan also confirmed a second case, with the WHO closely tracking developments.

Passengers wearing mouth masks arrive in Los Angeles Airport from China during the coronavirus outbreak (AFP/M. Ralston)

Health officials in Texas on Thursday said they were testing a university student for the newly discovered coronavirus, which has killed 18 people in China and sickened some 650 others, raising fears of a global health emergency.

The student in question, who is enrolled at Texas A&M University in the southeast of the state, had recently traveled to Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak that has been placed on lockdown to prevent the virus from spreading further.

"The patient got sick with a respiratory illness within two weeks of travel in Wuhan, China," Texas health officials said in a statement confirming their investigation into the possible presence of the virus in the student.

A Chinese official takes a woman's temperature in the subway in Wuhan during the coronavirus outbreak (picture-alliance/Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Chinese officials have suspended all public transport in Wuhan and are checking city inhabitants for the coronavirus

If tests come back positive, it would mark the second diagnosed case of the illness in the United States. A man in Washington state who was diagnosed with the illness earlier this week is said to be in satisfactory condition.

Seasonal flu or deadly virus?

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is coordinating testing of the student, cautioned that the student's case could be a false alarm. The symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, shortness of breath and coughing, which can overlap with seasonal flu and cold symptoms.

Texas health officials said test results were expected within two days, and the CDC said it would announce a positive case immediately. In the meantime, the patient is being held in isolation.

On Friday, Japan's health ministry confirmed a second case of coronavirus infection in a man who had been living in Wuhan. The man, who is receiving treatment in Tokyo, said he had been wearing a medical mask during his travels.

Other cases have been reported in Tawain, Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam and South Korea.

Read more: Coronavirus cases spread fear in East Asian countries

Chinese officials have scrambled to contain the virus, which has hit during the high-travel season of the Chinese Lunar New Year. Officials are the World Health Organization (WHO), who are closely monitoring the situation, have warned of a potential public health emergency. Airports have begun screening passengers for the virus.

  • A family wears masks while walking in the street on January 22, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Getty Images/Stringer)

    How to protect yourself against the coronavirus

    Better than nothing

    It has not been proven that the face masks seen above can effectively protect you against viral infections. That said, these masks are probably able to catch some germs before they reach your mouth or nose. More importantly, they prevent people from touching their mouth or nose (which most people do instinctually). If you are already sick, such masks may keep you from infecting others.

  • A hospital worker using alcohol based hand disinfectant (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pilick)

    How to protect yourself against the coronavirus

    Disinfect your hands

    In its list of recommendations onhow to protect yourself from getting infected, the World Health Organisation does not mention face masks. At the top is frequently cleaning your hands. The WHO recommends alcohol-based hand rub, like the ones seen here in a hospital.

  • Hände waschen (picture alliance/dpa/C. Klose)

    How to protect yourself against the coronavirus

    Soap and water will do as well

    The more simple day-to-day solution is water and soap, if you've got some handy. But make sure to wash your hands thoroughly.

  • Husten Niesen Arm Keime (Fotolia/Brenda Carson)

    How to protect yourself against the coronavirus

    Coughing and sneezing - but doing it right!

    So here's what the doctors recommend: When coughing and sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with your flexed elbow. Or use tissue — but then immediately throw that tissue away and wash your hands. With your shirt or sweater, however, no, you don't need to throw them away. Do wash them frequently, though, or take them to the dry cleaner's.

  • Symbolbild Husten (picture alliance/empics)

    How to protect yourself against the coronavirus

    Stay away!

    Another recommendation that may not work for everybody: Avoid close contact with anyone who has fever and cough! If you have to tend to sick people, make doubly sure to take additional protective measures.

  • Kazakh sanitary-epidemiological service worker uses a thermal scanner to detect travellers from China who may have symptoms possibly connected with the previously unknown coronavirus, at Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

    How to protect yourself against the coronavirus

    Got Fever? Go to the doctor, not on a trip!

    If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early. Avoid public places so you don't infect others. And also, explain to your doctor where you've previously traveled.

  • Hühnchen Markt in Kabul (DW)

    How to protect yourself against the coronavirus

    Avoid contact!

    When visiting live markets in areas currently experiencing cases of the novel coronavirus, avoid direct unprotected contact with live animals. That includes any surfaces that are in contact with animals as well.

  • A meat-market in China (picture-alliance/Ch. Mohr)

    How to protect yourself against the coronavirus

    Well done — not rare!

    Cook meat thoroughly. The consumption of raw, or undercooked, animal products should be avoided. Raw meat, milk or animal organs should be handled with care to avoid cross-contamination with uncooked foods. These are good food safety practices and help prevent the spread of illnesses.

    Author: Fabian Schmidt


cmb/rc (Reuters, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Everything you need to know about the new coronavirus

How is it transmitted? What are the symptoms? And which precautionary measures are recommended to stop it spreading? (21.01.2020)  

What constitutes an international public health emergency?

The World Health Organization is expected to announce whether the new coronavirus which originated in China will be designated a "public health emergency of international concern." It's a rarely used declaration. (23.01.2020)  

How to protect yourself against the coronavirus

People around the world are strapping on breathing masks to prevent a viral infection. Other measures are more effective, though. Here are some tips based on WHO guidelines. (23.01.2020)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Fear of virus spread as Chinese travel for New Year  

Authorities in China battling to contain coronavirus  

WHO: 'Trying to contain a city of 11 million people is new to science'  

Related content

Ausbrüche der Coronavirus-Pneumonie in China

China locks down city at center of virus outbreak 22.01.2020

Authorities in Wuhan, where the virus outbreak began, have closed off the city by suspending public transport. The World Health Organization has delayed a decision on declaring a global public health emergency.

China Wuhan Coronavirus

Wuhan lockdown: China takes extreme measures to stop virus spread 23.01.2020

China has locked down a city of 11 million ahead of a major public holiday as fears of a coronavirus epidemic grow. Residents are concerned about food shortages and overloaded hospitals.

Ausbrüche der Coronavirus-Pneumonie in China

WHO: 'Too early' to declare deadly coronavirus a global emergency 23.01.2020

An expert panel determined that the situation was very serious in China — but not globally. However, WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus said the panel's opinion was divided.

Advertisement