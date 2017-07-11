 US intelligence says COVID not developed as biological weapon | News | DW | 29.10.2021

US intelligence says COVID not developed as biological weapon

A report released by the Office of the US Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said Chinese officials did not have foreknowledge of the virus before the outbreak occurred.

WHO officials on a fact-finding trip to Wuhan

The first major outbreak of the virus occurred in Wuhan, China

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) released a report on Friday assessing the origins of COVID-19.

The report found that the coronavirus was not developed as a biological weapon. The assessment also said Chinese officials did not have foreknowledge of the virus before the outbreak occurred.

More to follow...

wd/sms (Reuters, AP)

