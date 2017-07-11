US intelligence says COVID not developed as biological weapon

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) released a report on Friday assessing the origins of COVID-19.
The report found that the coronavirus was not developed as a biological weapon. The assessment also said Chinese officials did not have foreknowledge of the virus before the outbreak occurred.
More to follow...
wd/sms (Reuters, AP)