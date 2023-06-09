US: Indictment says Trump held on to secret nuclear files

The US Justice Department accused Trump of putting the country's national security at risk by keeping secret documents.

The indictment against former US President Donald Trump was made public on Friday, revealing 37 felony charges over his handling of secret documents taken during his time in office.

Among the stash of documents found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home were highly sensitive files on US nuclear capabilities, as well as those of other countries.

"The unauthorized disclosure of these classified documents could put at risk the national security of the United States," the Justice Department said.

The top charges carry a possible prison sentence of up to 20 years.

The former president is set to make his first court appearance on Tuesday in Miami, a day before his 77th birthday.

What does the indictment reveal?

The 49-page indictment accuses Trump of wilfully ignoring demands from the Justice Department to return the documents he had taken.

"I don't want anybody looking through my boxes," the indictment quoted Trump as saying after he received a subpoena in May 2022 over the classified documents in Mar-o-Lago. "Wouldn't it be better if we just told them we don't have anything here?" the indictment added.

The Justice Department also charged Trump with mishandling sensitive information, giving two examples of when the former president showed secret documents to unauthorized individuals.

In one case, Trump — after leaving the White House — allegedly showed someone on his political committee a map detailing a military operation in a foreign country, according to the indictment.

In a second example put forward by the Justice Department, Trump allegedly showed a military "plan of attack" to a writer, a publisher and two of his staffers — none of whom had security clearances.

The prosecutors claimed that Trump knew that the information was secret and that he "should not be showing it to the representative and that the representative should not get too close."

More Trump indictments could cost him votes: Michaela Küfner

Alongside Trump, one of his former aides, Walt Nauta, was also charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice and scheming to conceal, among others. He was allegedly seen on a surveillance camera moving boxes believed to contain classified documents.

The various documents came from Pentagon, the Central Intelligence Agency, the National Security Agency and other intelligence agencies.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

ab/jcg (AP, Reuters)