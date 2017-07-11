US imposes visa restrictions on Ethiopia over Tigray conflict

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the actions by the United States are to press for the resolution of the crisis in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

US visa restrictions were also placed on Ethiopian and Eritrean officials accused of contributing to the six-month-old war in Tigray.

"The time for action from the international community is now," Blinken added.

Restrictions targeted "current or former Ethiopian or Eritrean government officials, members of the security forces, or other individuals — to include Amhara regional and irregular forces and members of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) — responsible for, or complicit in, undermining resolution of the crisis in Tigray," Blinken said.

Thousands of people have been killed and hundreds of thousands more forced from their homes in the Tigray region since November.

