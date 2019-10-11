US imposes record $7.5 billion tariffs on European goods

The United States on Friday imposed 25% tariffs on European goods including cheese, wine, olives, and more.

Washington announced the countermeasures in response to subsidies for Airbus. It is looking to recoup damages of $7.5 billion (€6.7 billion). World Trade Organization (WTO) mediators had greenlighted the move Monday.

The plan includes duties of 10% on Airbus planes and 25% for products like French wine, Italian cheese, and Scottish whisky. Tariffs will go into effect at midnight on Friday night.

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire criticized the move on Thursday ahead of the decision and said there would be "concrete" repercussions if implemented. "These decisions would have very negative consequences both from an economic and a political point of view," he told reporters.

The tariffs are intended as countermeasures against the European Union and countries that produce Airbus jets including Britain, France, German, and Spain. The WTO confirmed Washington's stance that Airbus received billions of dollars in illegal subsidies, giving the aircraft producer an unfair advantage over American competitor Boeing.

kp/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)

