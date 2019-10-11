 US imposes record $7.5 billion tariffs on European goods | News | DW | 18.10.2019

News

US imposes record $7.5 billion tariffs on European goods

Cheese, wine, olives and many other European goods will be subject to a price hike in the US after President Donald Trump made good on his threat to impose tariffs on a record $7.5 billion worth of European products.

Wine and cheese

The United States on Friday imposed 25% tariffs on European goods including cheese, wine, olives, and more. 

Washington announced the countermeasures in response to subsidies for Airbus. It is looking to recoup damages of $7.5 billion (€6.7 billion). World Trade Organization (WTO) mediators had greenlighted the move Monday.

The plan includes duties of 10% on Airbus planes and 25% for products like French wine, Italian cheese, and Scottish whisky. Tariffs will go into effect at midnight on Friday night. 

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire criticized the move on Thursday ahead of the decision and said there would be "concrete" repercussions if implemented. "These decisions would have very negative consequences both from an economic and a political point of view," he told reporters. 

The tariffs are intended as countermeasures against the European Union and countries that produce Airbus jets including Britain, France, German, and Spain. The WTO confirmed Washington's stance that Airbus received billions of dollars in illegal subsidies, giving the aircraft producer an unfair advantage over American competitor Boeing. 

kp/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)

More information to follow...

Related content

USA Präsident Donald Trump in Florida

Donald Trump hails 'phase one' US trade deal with China 11.10.2019

The US and China have made progress and come to a "phase one" deal, US President Donald Trump has said. Washington suspended the tariff hike on $250 billions in Chinese goods which was set to go into effect next week.

Hauptgebäude der WTO in Genf

EU-US trade war following WTO ruling? 03.10.2019

A fresh trade conflict between the EU and the US could be on the horizon, after the World Trade Organization (WTO) has ruled that the United States can impose tariffs on more than $7 billion of EU goods.

US tariffs to further squeeze Spain's olive growers 17.10.2019

On Friday, tariffs of 25% take effect on a range of EU goods entering the US. It follows a WTO ruling that the European Union unlawfully subsidised Airbus. However, the effects will be felt well beyond the aerospace industry.

