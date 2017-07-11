US: Hurricane Nicholas makes landfall in Texas

Hurricane Nicholas made landfall on the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, along the coast of the US state of Texas. It is the second hurricane to threaten the US Gulf Coast in recent weeks.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared states of emergency for 17 counties and three cities, adding that boat and helicopter rescue teams had been deployed or placed on standby.

Nicholas had strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane shortly before landfall.

"It will be a very slow-moving storm across the state of Texas that will linger for several days and drop a tremendous amount of rain," Abbott said.

Nicholas made landfall on the eastern part of Texas' Matagorda Peninsula, some 17 kilometers (10 miles) west southwest of Sargent Beach, Texas, with maximum winds of 120 kph (75 mph) according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

This is a developing story, more details to come...

jcg/rc (AP, Reuters, AFP)