US: Hurricane Helene leaves millions without power

US: Hurricane Helene leaves millions without powerSeptember 29, 2024
Some 2.7 million people were without power as of Sunday, US officials said, and hundreds of thousands were stranded or isolated across southeastern US due to rainfall and flooding triggered by Hurricane Helene.
The storm hit the Florida coast on Thursday, bringing winds of up to 225 kilometers per hour (140 mph). It then moved through Georgia, North and South Carolina and Tennessee to dissipate over Kentucky on Saturday.
Officials said at least 64 people were killed across five states and the death toll was expected to rise.
Roads 'unpassable' in North Carolina
In North Carolina, the storm triggered the worst flooding in a century. Governor Roy Cooper said his state has 11 confirmed deaths but "we know there will be more." Nearly 300 roads remained closed. Several bridges were washed away by flooding.
"Many people are cut off because the roads are impassable," he told reporters at a press conference.
The North Carolina governor also said members of the National Guard and dozens of search and rescue teams were air dropping supplies, including food and water, to isolated areas.
Hurricane causes billions in damages
While inspecting her destroyed house in Florida, survivor Charlene told the Reuters news agency that the devastation "just breaks your heart."
"Five generations lived in this house, from my grandmother, my father, myself, my daughter, son and my granddaughter," she said. "So there's a lot of memories here."
Damage estimates ranged from $15 billion to $100 billion (€13.4 billion to €89.5 billion). Many communities were left without access to clean water.
US President Joe Biden described the devastation as "overwhelming" and approved a declaration which makes federal relief funding available.
Biden pledged to "make certain that no resource is spared to ensure that families, businesses, schools, hospitals, and entire communities can quickly begin their road to rebuilding."
dj/wd (Reuters, AP, AFP)