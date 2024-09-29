US: Hurricane Helene leaves millions without power

Rescuers were air dropping food and water to areas affected by Hurricane Helene across the southeastern US, where hundreds of roads remain blocked in the wake of the storm.

Some 2.7 million people were without power as of Sunday, US officials said, and hundreds of thousands were stranded or isolated across southeastern US due to rainfall and flooding triggered by Hurricane Helene.

The storm hit the Florida coast on Thursday, bringing winds of up to 225 kilometers per hour (140 mph). It then moved through Georgia, North and South Carolina and Tennessee to dissipate over Kentucky on Saturday.

Rescuers used a helicopter to rescue patients and doctors from a hospital in the town of Erwin, Tennessee Image: Tennessee Emergency Management Agency/AP/picture alliance

Officials said at least 64 people were killed across five states and the death toll was expected to rise.

Roads 'unpassable' in North Carolina

In North Carolina, the storm triggered the worst flooding in a century. Governor Roy Cooper said his state has 11 confirmed deaths but "we know there will be more." Nearly 300 roads remained closed. Several bridges were washed away by flooding.

"Many people are cut off because the roads are impassable," he told reporters at a press conference.

Rescuers were distributing aid to survivors near the city of Asheville, North Carolina Image: Getty Images

The North Carolina governor also said members of the National Guard and dozens of search and rescue teams were air dropping supplies, including food and water, to isolated areas.

Hurricane causes billions in damages

While inspecting her destroyed house in Florida, survivor Charlene told the Reuters news agency that the devastation "just breaks your heart."

"Five generations lived in this house, from my grandmother, my father, myself, my daughter, son and my granddaughter," she said. "So there's a lot of memories here."

The Florida coast was first to be impacted by the hurricane Image: Marco Bello/REUTERS

Damage estimates ranged from $15 billion to $100 billion (€13.4 billion to €89.5 billion). Many communities were left without access to clean water.

Hundreds of rescuers were still looking for survivors in different parts of the US Image: Nicholas Strasburg/UsCoast/ZUMA Press Wire/IMAGO

US President Joe Biden described the devastation as "overwhelming" and approved a declaration which makes federal relief funding available.

Biden pledged to "make certain that no resource is spared to ensure that families, businesses, schools, hospitals, and entire communities can quickly begin their road to rebuilding."

dj/wd (Reuters, AP, AFP)