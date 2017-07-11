US House votes to raise age for semi-automatic weapons

The US House of Representatives has voted to raise the nationwide age limit for buying semi-automatic weapons from 18 to 21.

The measure would also ban the sale of ammunition magazines which can carry more than 15 rounds.

The move follows deadly mass shootings at a school in Uvalde, Texas, and a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

The legislation passed the Democratic-majority House by a vote of 223-204. However, it is unlikely to be adopted in the Senate, which is split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans.

The recent shootings have put pressure on Congress to act, with an 11-year-old survivor of the Uvalde massacre telling lawmakers about her traumatic experience on Wednesday.

wd/nm (AP, Reuters)