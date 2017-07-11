US House votes to clamp down on imports from China's Xinjiang

The US House of Representatives Wednesday voted 428-1 to ban imports from the Xinjiang region of China where authorities have been accused of running forced labor and concentration camps as well as committing acts of genocide against the Uyghur Muslim minority.

The "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act" would ban imports from Xinjiang unless the US government can determine the products in were not made with forced labor.

The bill must now pass the Senate and be signed by US President Joe Biden.

China denies rights abuses are taking place and instead insists Uyghurs have been relocated to re-education camps but the US, other nations and rights groups refute China's characterization of its treatment towards the Uyghurs.

What does the bill say?

The bill creates a "rebuttable presumption" that all of the goods made in Xinjiang were crafted using forced labor. Corporatiions must be able to offer "clear and convincng evidence" that products from Xinjiiang did not use forced labor in the production.

Addiittionally, the bill calls for sanctons to be imposed on foreign entities and individuals who "knowingly" helped facilitate the use of forced labor of the Uyghurs.

Products made in Xinjiang are fully integrated in global supply chains and major corporations including Coca Cola and Nike lobbied unsuccessfully to prevent the bill's passage.

The US House also passed a resolution Wednesday condemning the "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity" occuring in Xinjiang against the Uyghurs.

What is the larger context for US concern?

Earlier this year, Biden had warned businesses who are involved in Xinjiang run a "high risk" that they could run afoul of US laws on forced labor

The bill and its near unanimous bipartisan approval come days after the US announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics this winter over human rights concerns in Xinjiang.



