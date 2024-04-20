US House to vote on major aid package for Ukraine, Israel

US lawmakers will vote on a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. The package has been stalled by political infighting and comes amid repeated calls from Kyiv for assistance.

The US House of Representatives will on Saturday hold a long-awaited and crucial vote on a major aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

Voting on the foreign aid and arms bill, valued at $95 billion (€89 billion), is expected to begin at 1 p.m. local time (1700 GMT/UTC).

If the vote in the House is successful, the package will then head to the Democrat-controlled Senate, where passage in the coming days is all but assured. US President Joe Biden has promised to sign off on it immediately.

Why has the aid package stalled?

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has faced an uphill battle from hardline Republicans over the bill, with continued financing of Ukraine's defensive effort against Russia's invasion hanging in the balance for months. Republicans hold a thin majority in the House.

The foreign aid legislation is similar to a measure passed by the Senate in February, but it contains some differences designed to win over House conservatives.

Republicans opposed to the bill have demanded that stronger controls first be put in place to curb the arrival of migrants at the southern US border.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has meanwhile been making desperate attempts to try and shore up support among allies as resources and ammunition stockpiles dwindle.

The package includes around $61 billion in aid for Ukraine, a much-needed shot in the arm for Kyiv.

Where will the rest of the funding go?

Around $14 billion has been allocated for Israel as it continues its fight against Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza, while around $9 billion would be for providing humanitarian assistance to Gaza and the West Bank.

The bill also covers reimbursement for US military operations in the region in response to recent attacks.

The rest of the funds are set aside for US partners in the Pacific to counter China, with some $3.3 billion allocated toward the development of submarine infrastructure.

