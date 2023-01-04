US House speaker vote: McCarthy set to lose sixth round

Numerous defections from the Republican party on the second day of voting mean that after six votes, Kevin McCarthy failed in his bid to become US House speaker.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California lost a fourth, fifth and is set to lose a sixth round vote for House speaker Wednesday after a sufficient number of Republicans voted for the surprise nomination Rep. Byron Donalds on day two of the House's attempt to elect a speaker.

In addition to the 20 Republicans who voted against McCarthy, Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana voted "present," in the fourth and fifth vote, signifying further defections could be in progress.

Some Congressional analysts have suggested McCarthy's only path to the speakership would be if enough Republicans who defected altered their course to vote merely "present," nullifying efforts to impede his path to the gavel.

In both the fourth and fifth vote, the numbers remained static with McCarthy securing 201 votes, 20 Republicans voting for Donalds, and Spartz voting "present."

Before a sixth round kicked off, Rep. Kat Cammack of Florida stood to nominate McCarthy.

"Well, it's groundhog day again," Cammack said.

What happened prior to the vote Wednesday?

The Republican party — which took control of the lower chamber in November — had previously failed to reach a consensus behind McCarthy following three votes Tuesday.

The chaos meant that McCarthy even trailed in votes behind the candidate the Democrats have put forward for House minority leader, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

McCarthy, however, was undeterred, vowing to finish the fight and secure the speakership.

Blocked leadership vote gridlocks US House To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Early Wednesday, US President Joe Biden weighed in at the White House before jetting off to Kentucky to tote the bipartisan infrastructure plan that he signed off on late last year with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican.

Biden said the mess in the House was "embarrassing" and "not a good look," while noting that "the rest of the world is looking."

What is the fallout from Tuesday's failed rounds of voting?

Following three rounds of voting in which McCarthy failed to secure the top job in the House, McCarthy told reporters late Tuesday following closed door meetings: "Today, is that the day I wanted to have? No."

McCarthy added that dropping out of the race for the gavel was "not going to happen."

For the first time since 1923, a nominee for the House speaker was unable to secure the gavel in the first vote.

The longest vote in US history to secure the speaker's gavel occurred before the US Civil War in 1855, which dragged out for two months, with 133 ballots.

Early Wednesday, former US President Donald Trump urged members of his party to rally behind McCarthy to end the chaos that unfolded Tuesday.

Trump weighed in on Truth Social, which provides him with a direct line to his base, to urge those reticent to vote for McCarthy in his party to do so, writing: "Close the deal, take the victory."

Trump added: "Republicans, do not turn a great triumph into a giant & embarrassing defeat."

Republicans gain control of US House of Representatives To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Why does Tuesday's failed vote matter?

The chaos in the voting Tuesday is indicative of a larger problem confronting the Republican Party.

For example, the cover of Wednesday's New York Post, part of the newspaper empire of Rupert Murdoch and a staunch supporter of conservative causes, featured two of the Republican defectors who voted against McCarthy, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, with the words "Grow up!"

What happens next?

Wednesday the house will convene at 12 p.m. local Washington time (6 p.m. UTC). Voting will resume until a candidate reaches the magic number of 218 votes.

McCarthy can only afford four dissenting votes from his own party to secure the speakership.

On Tuesday, the dissenters in his own party rallied around Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio in the first round before coalescing around Jordan in the final two rounds.

ar/rt (AP, AFP)