US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy reacts as Representatives cast their votes for Speaker of the House on the first day of the 118th Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol Building on Tuesday
Kevin McCarthy of California failed to secure the gavel in three rounds of voting TuesdayImage: Win McNamee/AFP/Getty Images
PoliticsUnited States of America

US House speaker selection drama enters day two

13 minutes ago

In three rounds of voting Tuesday, the Republican Party failed to elect Kevin McCarthy. In the first two rounds, 19 Republicans splintered to vote for other candidates and in the third round, one more joined them.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LjsD

Members of the Republican Party in the US House of Representatives are set to vote on a speaker for a second day in a row Wednesday.

The party — which took control of the lower chamber in November — had previously failed to reach a consensus behind Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California following three votes Tuesday.

The chaos meant McCarthy even trailed in number of votes behind the candidate the Democrats have put forward for House minority leader, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

McCarthy however was undeterred, vowing to finish the fight and secure the speakership.

Blocked leadership vote gridlocks US House

Early Wednesday, US President Joe Biden weighed in at the White House before jetting off to Kentucky to tote the bipartisan infrastructure plan that he signed off on late last year with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican. 

Biden said the mess in the House was "embarrassing" and "not a good look," while noting, "The rest of the world is looking."

What is the fallout from Tuesday's failed rounds of voting?

Following three rounds of voting in which McCarthy failed to secure the top job in the House, McCarthy told reporters late Tuesday following closed door meetings: "Today, is that the day I wanted to have? No."

McCarthy added that dropping out of the race for the gavel was "not going to happen."

For the first time since 1923, a nominee for the House speaker was unable to secure the gavel in the first vote.

The longest vote in US history to secure the speaker's gavel occurred before the US Civil War in 1855, which dragged out for two months, with 133 ballots.

Early Wednesday, former US President Donald Trump urged members of his party to rally behind McCarthy to end the chaos that unfolded Tuesday.

Trump weighed in on Truth Social, which provides him with a direct line to his base, to urge those reticent to vote for McCarthy in his party to do so, writing, "Close the deal, take the victory."

Trump added, "Republicans, do not turn a great triumph into a giant & embarrassing defeat."

Republicans gain control of US House of Representatives

Why does Tuesday's failed vote matter?

The chaos in the voting Tuesday is indicative of a larger problem confronting the Republican Party.

For example, the cover of Wednesday's New York Post, part of the newspaper empire of Rupert Murdoch and a staunch supporter of conservative causes, featured two of the Republican defectors who voted against McCarthy, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, with the words, "Grow up!" 

What happens next?

Wednesday the house will convene at 12 p.m. local Washington time (6 p.m. UTC). Voting will resume until a candidate reaches the magic number of 218 votes.

McCarthy can only afford four dissenting votes from his own party to secure the speakership.

On Tuesday, the dissenters in his own party rallied around Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio in the first round before coalescing around Jordan in the final two rounds.

ar/rt (AP, AFP)

A Russian drone seen during a drone strike

Russia steps up use of kamikaze drones in Ukraine

Conflicts6 hours ago
