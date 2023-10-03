US: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces vote on his position

US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is locked in a leadership battle with extreme right flank of his party. A fellow Republican filed the motion to unseat him; it may lead to the Democrat minority deciding his fate.

California Republican Kevin McCarthy, the embattled speaker of the US House of Representatives, has called a vote on a motion that he vacate his position. The motion to vacate was filed by fellow GOP Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida.

On Monday, Gaetz announced in the House, after filing the motion to vacate the speakership: "I have enough Republicans where at this point next week, one of two things will happen: Kevin McCarthy won't be speaker of the House, or he'll be the speaker of the House working at the pleasure of the Democrats."

Losing the backing of as few as five Republican Congress members could imperil McCarthy's position as speaker, should the opposition Democrats elect to vote for his removal.

However, McCarthy's reputation as a comparatively moderate Republican who has in some cases shown a willingness to compromise with President Joe Biden might motivate the Democrats to prop him up or to abstain from the vote, which would likely also work in the speaker's favor.

Compromise on budget and shutdown prompted attempted removal

Early on Tuesday, McCarthy announced that he intended to conduct the ballot in the chamber's first round of votes in the afternoon.

The move comes just days after passage of a 45-day, stop-gap funding bill to avoid a government shutdown.

Gaetz was angered that McCarthy passed the measure with Democratic votes and accused him of working for President Joe Biden, not his Republican colleagues.

He was also miffed that McCarthy had come to an agreement with Biden over further funding for Ukraine despite such finances being struck from the emergency 45-day bill.

Trump ally Matt Gaetz of Florida has been harassing MCarthy for years and filed the motion to vacate Image: Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo/picture alliance

Gaetz a thorn in McCarthy's side from the start

McCarthy's road to the speakership was arduous and his hold on power has remained tenuous.

Gaetz led opposition to McCarthy taking the gavel and forced him to make concessions to the far-right Freedom Caucus — of which Gaetz is a member — before he would stop blocking him.

One of those concessions was to make it possible for any single member of the House to bring a motion to vacate the speakership, making McCarthy's position inherently unstable even after he secured it.

Republicans have a narrow 221-212 majority in the House. McCarthy can only afford to lose five GOP votes in the simple majority ballot — depending on whether Democrats decide to vote for him, against him, or abstain.

Will Democrats let McCarthy sink, or throw him a lifeline?

Democrats have given little hint so far as to how they intend to vote. They are angered that McCarthy broke a deal with Biden over the budget and that he went back on his word by allowing a GOP presidential impeachment investigation to move forward without a House vote.

"I'm interested in hearing what every single member of the House Democratic family has to say on this issue. And then we'll come to a collective decision at the end," said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

Jeffries acknowledged that he and McCarthy had spoken on Monday evening but refrained from commenting on what was discussed.

McCarthy, for his part, promised Republicans on Tuesday morning that he would not cut any deals with Democrats to keep his job.

Open outcome

McCarthy needed a record 15 rounds of voting to become speaker. He also risks becoming the first House leader ever voted out of the post.

Beyond the fact that ejecting the ambitious Californian would again halt regular order, it threatens to throw the House into total chaos, as no Republican has declared a willingness to take up the gavel.

It still remains unclear how many votes Gaetz can muster against McCarthy. The Floridian has said he will keep coming after McCarthy until he achieves his aim.

Some of those who might ordinarily be counted on as Gaetz allies have begun distancing themselves. Thomas Massie of Kentucky called the vote, "a really bad idea."

And self-proclaimed disruptor Marjorie Taylor-Greene said: "I'm interested in getting more work done, and there's no plan in place. No one's stepped forward wanting to run for speaker. It just doesn't make sense."

Republican Michael McCaul, who chairs the influential Foreign Affairs Committee, said: "I'm sure Mr. Gaetz will have some allies who go with him. But I don't see enough."

Earlier Tuesday McCarthy said: "I'm an optimist. I put money on myself."

