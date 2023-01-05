  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pope Benedict XVI
War in Ukraine
Israel
US Congressman Kevin McCarthy
Both Republicans and Democrats were calling on McCarthy to step asideImage: Anna Moneymaker/AFP/Getty Images
PoliticsUnited States of America

US House speaker debacle goes on, 10th McCarthy bid fails

45 minutes ago

Not since 1859, in the build-up to the Civil War, has the House demonstrated such disunity of the Speaker role. Republican Kevin McCarthy is facing increasing pressure to gather the necessary votes or step aside.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LnVq

The deadlock in the United States House of Representatives continued on Thursday as Kevin McCarthy failed to sway hardline Republicans to back his bid to become speaker.

McCarthy's bid failed again in a ninth and tenth round of voting due to the opposition of 20 hardline Republicans — more rounds of voting than the ten held in 1859. An eleventh vote on Thursday now seems likely.

In the eighth round of voting on Wednesday, he did not get enough votes despite concessions to his detractors.

Fight for US House speaker drags into third day

In order for the US Congress's lower chamber to conduct any business, including the swearing in of new members, the party with the most seats must elect a leader, the Speaker of the House.

The Republicans have a narrow majority following the country's November congressional elections, and party leaders had put forward former Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California for the job. 

Far-right Republicans have either voted for another, less-popular candidate or refused to vote at all, denying McCarthy the numbers he needs to get through. Democrats, who unanimously elected Hakeem Jeffries of New York as minority leader, have so far refused to leave the floor, which would decrease the number of votes McCarthy needs to win.

"It's my hope that today the House Republicans will stop the bickering, stop the backbiting and stop the backstabbing so we can have the backs of the American people," Jeffries told reporters at the US Capitol.

Some Democrats have indicated to reporters that they would vote for a Republican candidate if the party puts forward a nominee more likely to compromise on certain issues.

A three-day standoff

What started as a political novelty, the first time in 100 years a nominee had not won the gavel on the first vote, has devolved into a bitter Republican Party feud with around 20 hardliners in McCarthy's camp holding out. 

As things got underway on Thursday, it was clear that McCarthy had lost yet another round of voting. He is facing increasing pressure from both sides of the aisle to gather the votes he needs or step aside.

This happened despite apparent concessions to the 20 or so Republicans who are stalling McCarthy's ascension. This includes, according to reports, crossing his own red line and agreeing to give far-fright Freedom Caucus members a couple of seats on a key committee.

 Three Republican lawmakers due to head national security committees also warned in an open letter early on Thursday that the House is currently unable to conduct necessary oversight of the Defense Department or the intelligence services until a speaker is elected.

"We cannot let personal politics place the safety and security of the United States at risk," they said.

es/aw (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy reacts as Representatives cast their votes for Speaker of the House on the first day of the 118th Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol Building on Tuesday

US House without a speaker after McCarthy loses sixth round

US House without a speaker after McCarthy loses sixth round

Numerous defections within the Republican party have blocked Kevin McCarthy from becoming House speaker, leaving the lower chamber of the US Congress unable to function.
Politics23 hours ago
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russian soldiers operate rocket launchers in Ukraine

Ukraine says Russia cease-fire offer is a 'trick'

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A money changer counts Nigerian naira currency at a bureau de change, in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria's new cash limit leaves traders in the lurch

Nigeria's new cash limit leaves traders in the lurch

Business7 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Chinese lawyer and citizen journalist Zhang Zhan

China: Zhang Zhan's prison letter offers hope and fear

China: Zhang Zhan's prison letter offers hope and fear

Press Freedom9 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A room hosting a patient infected with COVID-19 coronavirus, medical staff wearing PPE

Are Germany’s hospitals in critical condition?

Are Germany’s hospitals in critical condition?

Health12 hours ago06:30 min
More from Germany

Europe

A condom next to its plastic wrapping

Sex before marriage: Still a taboo in Turkey

Sex before marriage: Still a taboo in Turkey

Society7 hours ago02:49 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Israel's Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Jerusalem's sacred site.

Ben-Gvir's visit might strain Israeli ties with Arab nations

Ben-Gvir's visit might strain Israeli ties with Arab nations

Politics13 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

The front end of the BMW i Vision Dee (Digital Emotional Experience) concept car is shown during a BMW keynote address at CES 2023

What's going on at CES 2023, the biggest US tech show

What's going on at CES 2023, the biggest US tech show

Business13 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Aerial view of deforested area of Amazon rainforest

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

PoliticsJanuary 3, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage