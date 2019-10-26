US House paves way for Trump impeachment probe

A divided US House of Representatives on Thursday voted on rules to formally start an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

The resolution passed 232-196, with all Republicans voting against and two Democrats joining them.

The resolution establishes the ground rules for a public impeachment inquiry and was not a vote on whether or not to impeach the president. It revealed that the Democrats have enough support to transition from closed-door interviews with withnesses to public hearings that may well extend into the 2020 election campaign and a formal vote to impeach the president.

The investigation is focused on whether Trump pressed Ukraine investigate his Democratic political rival Joe Biden by withholding military aid and a White House meeting with the country's new president, Volodymr Zelenskiy.

Biden, a former vice president, is the lead candidate in the Democratic presidential nomination to face Trump in the in the November 2020 election.

"What is at stake in all this is nothing less than our democracy," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said before the vote. "It's a sad day. No one comes to Congress to impeach a president."

Republicans have mostly stood by Trump, calling the Democrat-led probe a partisan effort against the presidency.

"The President has done nothing wrong, and the Democrats know it," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said. She accused the Democrats of having an "unhinged obsession with this illegitimate impeachment proceeding" that hurts the American people.

