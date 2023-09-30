  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Slovakia election
Ukraine
Nagorno-Karabakh
PoliticsUnited States of America

US House passes stopgap measure to avoid government shutdown

September 30, 2023

After the House of Representatives, the Senate will need to pass the temporary measure. From midnight Saturday, all but critical government expenditure is set to be frozen if a deal on government spending isn't reached.

https://p.dw.com/p/4X0d3
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters as the deadline to avert a partial government shutdown approaches on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, on September 30, 2023
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthyImage: KEN CEDENO/REUTERS

United States House of Representative lawmakers on Saturday backed a last-gasp measure proposed by Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy to avoid a shutdown of the federal government within hours.

Republicans and Democrats have so far failed to agree on measures to contain US government spending, amid reluctance by some conservatives to send more aid to Ukraine.

Republicans question US aid for Ukraine

What is McCarthy's stopgap measure?

The speaker pushed a 45-day funding bill through the House with Democratic help, which would keep public services open for now.

The measure would fund the US government at current 2023 levels until November 17.

The bill does not include financial support to Ukraine, a White House priority opposed by a growing number of GOP lawmakers, but would increase federal disaster assistance by $16 billion, meeting President Joe Biden's full request.

The quick pivot came after the collapse Friday of McCarthy's earlier plan to pass a Republican-only bill with steep spending cuts of up to 30% to most government agencies.

The White House and Democrats rejected that plan as too extreme.

What's causing the delay?

Congress has been unable to break the deadlock, largely due to a small group of hard-line Republicans in the House pushing back against temporary funding proposals that would at least keep the lights on.

Washington: Looming shutdown spells trouble for Ukraine aid

Both sides need to meet a midnight Saturday deadline to fund government operations or face a disruptive federal shutdown.

The closure would include everything from troops to border control agents to office workers, scientists and others.

Federal workers will face furloughs, more than 2 million active-duty and reserve military troops will work without pay and welfare programs and services that Americans rely on from coast to coast will begin to face disruptions.

What happens now?

The measure would extend government funding by 45 days if it passes the Democratic-majority Senate and is signed into law by Biden.

Across the Capitol, the Senate was opening a rare weekend session and hoping to advance its own stopgap plan, but with $6 billion for Ukraine.

McCarthy's job on the line

The pivot tests McCarthy's narrow 221-212 majority and could even lead to a challenge to his position as speaker.

The maneuver required Democratic votes, a fact that angered some Republican party hardliners who had wanted to pass a bill without their support.

The latest standoff comes just months after Congress brought the federal government to the brink of defaulting on its $31.4 trillion debt.

The drama has raised worries on Wall Street, where Moody's ratings agency has warned it could damage US creditworthiness.

Congress typically passes stopgap spending bills to buy more time to negotiate the detailed legislation that sets funding for federal programs.

mm/xx (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A bombed out building in Mariupol

One year on: Life in Russian-annexed eastern Ukraine

ConflictsSeptember 30, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nigerian interviewee speaks into DW microphone

Nigeria: Economic woes curb Independence Week celebrations

Nigeria: Economic woes curb Independence Week celebrations

BusinessSeptember 29, 202302:56 min
More from Africa

Asia

close up of the cardinals sitting, holding their biretta hats in their laps

Pope Francis' selection of Cardinals marks shift toward Asia

Pope Francis' selection of Cardinals marks shift toward Asia

ReligionSeptember 30, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Katharina Schulze and Ludwig Hartmann smiling, holding their election program

Germany: Greens stay bullish despite attacks in Bavaria

Germany: Greens stay bullish despite attacks in Bavaria

PoliticsSeptember 30, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Kosovo police officers patrol a road to Banjska monastery

Deadly Kosovo clashes spark fear of escalation

Deadly Kosovo clashes spark fear of escalation

ConflictsSeptember 29, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 8, 2022.

US-China 'tech war': AI sparks first battle in Middle East

US-China 'tech war': AI sparks first battle in Middle East

TechnologySeptember 30, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Two bearded Sikh men

Canada's Sikhs under pressure amid row with India

Canada's Sikhs under pressure amid row with India

SocietySeptember 29, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A canoe crosses the Rio Negro, whose dry banks border the picture on the left and right.

Brazil: Dramatic drought in the Amazon

Brazil: Dramatic drought in the Amazon

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 30, 20239 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage