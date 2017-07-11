US House passes Democratic police reform bill

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives on Thursday passed the police reform bill by 236-181, amid a high-profile debate that follows the killing of African-American George Floyd.

Only three Republicans voted for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which was passed by the Democrat-controlled House after nationwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

Last month, a white police officer used his knee to pin Floyd down by the neck, leading to his death.

The new measures, backed by leading civil rights groups in the US, are aimed at reducing police violence, expanding training, and creating more accountability at the national level.

"Exactly one month ago, George Floyd spoke his final words — 'I can't breathe' — and changed the course of history," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, standing on the steps of the US Capitol with the Congressional Black Caucus.

The measure now moves to the Senate for a vote, where the choice is "to honor George Floyd's life or to do nothing," she added.

However, the Senate’s Republican majority has already said they will oppose the sweeping reforms, making it highly unlikely for it to become law.

Protests against racism, police brutality around the world Washington, DC One of the largest rallies in the United States was held in the capital, Washington, DC, where thousands of people of all colors took to the streets near the White House, which was barricaded with black metal grates.

Protests against racism, police brutality around the world New York City Thousands of protesters in New York City gathered in the city's squares and parks to demonstrate.

Protests against racism, police brutality around the world Berlin People in the German capital sat in silent protest for 8 minutes and 46 seconds — the amount of time a white police officer kneeled on George Floyd's neck before he lost consciousness as three other officers stood nearby.

Protests against racism, police brutality around the world Munich Some 30,000 people assembled at Munich's Königsplatz to show solidarity with other protesters and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Protests against racism, police brutality around the world St. Petersburg, Florida People of St. Petersburg in the US state of Florida went out in the rain to make their voices heard.

Protests against racism, police brutality around the world Paris Hundreds of people gathered in Paris defying a police ban on large protests. Members of the multiracial crowd chanted the name of Adama Traore, a black man whose death while in police custody has been likened by critics to Floyd's death.

Protests against racism, police brutality around the world Manchester Many protesters, including some of these in the English city of Manchester, wore protective face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Protests against racism, police brutality around the world Basel Arond 5,000 people gathered in Basel, Switzerland, in a Black Lives Matter demonstration there.

Protests against racism, police brutality around the world Adelaide Crowds filled Victoria Square in Adelaide after receiving special permission for the event. The march through the southern Australian city was held after police Commissioner Grant Stevens approved the rally on Friday. "This is a unique and extraordinary event. There is a sentiment that suggests people should have a right to protest on significant matters,'' Stevens said.

Protests against racism, police brutality around the world Tunis In Tunis, Tunisia, hundreds of protesters chanted: "We want justice! We want to breathe!"



A narrower Senate Republican proposal, backed by President Donald Trump, has been blocked by Democrats with no new negotiations in sight.

Trump has opposed the House measure claiming that Democrats were looking to end officer immunity and "weaken our police."

The new measure looks to ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants, expanding the use of body cameras for the police. It makes provisions for a database to track officers' misconduct. Some changes to qualified immunity are also included, which will allow officers to be sued for abuse.

However, it does not move towards "defunding the police," which was the rallying cry during many of the protests that have swept the US over the past month.

