US House passes bill reversing postal service changes, boosts funds

The Democrat-led US House of Representatives on Saturday approved a bill to provide $25 billion (€21 billion) to the cash-strapped US Postal Service (USPS) and reverse recent policy changes that had led to concerns about mail-in ballots ahead of the November election.

The measure was passed in a 257-150 vote. Only 26 Republicans voted in favor of the bill, defying their party leadership.

In a rare Saturday session, Speaker Nancy Pelosi recalled lawmakers to Washington in the middle of the congressional August recess, prompting objections from Republicans who deemed the act a stunt.

The White House strongly opposed the legislation dubbed the "Delivering for America Act," and said President Donald Trump would veto it.

The US is anticipating a surge in mail-in voting for the November 3 presidential election due to the coronavirus pandemic. Trump has repeatedly condemned mail-in ballots as a possible source of vote fraud and wants to block additional funds for the USPS.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy recently suspended cost-cutting measures that have slowed deliveries in the last few weeks. Speaking before a Senate committee on Friday, he said the agency would deliver ballots "securely and on time" in the election, but added that changes may be introduced after that.

Trump took to Twitter before voting began on Saturday, saying that the USPS needs no more money and calling the push to provide extra funds a "hoax."

"Don't pay any attention to what the president is saying, because it is all designed to suppress the vote,'' Pelosi said at the Capitol in response to the tweets.

The bill will now go before the Republican-controlled Senate, where it is expected to be stalled.

