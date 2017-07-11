US House panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt

The US Congressional select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection voted unanimously Tuesday to hold Steve Bannon, longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress.

Bannon had defied a subpoena for documents and refused to testify, citing executive privilege despite his status as a private citizen and far-right podcasting provocateur since his departure from the White House in 2017.

Liz Cheney, the most senior-ranking Republican on the committee, said, "Bannon had substantial advance knowledge" of the Capitol riot and said he was "involved in the planning."

Cheney also sharply criticized former President Trump.

"Mr. Trump was personally involved in the planning and execution of January 6," she said, citing committee knowledge garnered from their investigation. Addressing fellow Republicans she said, "you all know what happened on January 6 was profoundly wrong."

"He [Trump] has now urged people not to vote in 2022 and 2024. This is a prescription for national self-destruction," she said.

