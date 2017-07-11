US House of Representatives passes $892 billion COVID relief package

The US House of Representatives on Monday passed an $892 billion (€729 billion) coronavirus relief package that would deliver long-overdue help to businesses and individuals hit by the pandemic.

Although the Senate still needs to approve the financial relief deal, the bill is virtually guaranteed to clear the hurdle as both US Democrats and Republicans have already endorsed the package. The White House also already confirmed President Donald Trump would sign off the bill.

The stimulus means most Americans will receive $600 in direct payments, as well as establish $300 per week in temporary supplemental jobless benefits.

If the Senate gives it the green light, the bill will provide hundreds of billions of dollars of additional aid to small businesses as well as $25 billion for rental assistance. The initiative also includes aid for vaccine distribution and logistics.

Second-largest stimulus bill ever

The package is the second-largest stimulus bill in US history, following the $2.2 trillion in aid that was passed under the CARES Act in March. However, the new bill has its own claim to fame — at nearly 5,600 pages, it is believed to be the longest in US history.

In a massive bundle of bipartisan legislation, lawmakers also endorsed a $1.4 trillion deal that will keep the US government funded for another year. This package is also set to go to the Senate for approval.

Earlier, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, urged lawmakers to support the virus relief bill, which they duly did in emphatic fashion, passing it by 359 votes to 53.

