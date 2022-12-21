  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Benin Bronzes
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
Former US President Donald Trump
Trump, unlike previous presidential candidates, refused to make his tax returns publicImage: Evan Vucci/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

US House committee approves release of Trump's tax returns

1 hour ago

The former president has worked for years to keep the returns secret but after another setback on Capitol Hill, they'll be released.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LFoK

The Ways and Means Committee in the House of Representatives, the lower house of the US Congress, voted on Tuesday to release Donald Trump's tax returns.

It is a blow for the former president who has for years kept his returns secret.

The Democratic-controlled committee had access to tax returns from Trump and some of his businesses after winning a lengthy legal battle.

Last month the US Supreme Court rejected Trump's final bid to prevent the Treasury Department from releasing six years of tax returns, which the committee has been seeking since 2019.

Trump has dismissed the committee's search for his taxes as politically motivated.

Battle years in the making

As a presidential candidate in 2016 Trump broke with a decades-long tradition by not releasing his tax returns.

In 2019, after Democrats retook the House majority, they said they wanted to perform oversight of the Internal Revenue Service's audit program as well as tax law compliance by the former Republican president.

The Treasury Department had refused to provide the records and the case was dragged through the courts until last month's Supreme court decision.

House Ways and Means Committee's Democratic Chairman Richard Neal speaks with Republican ranking member Kevin Brady
Brady (Republican) and Neal (Democrat) disagreed over the release of Trump's taxesImage: Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

It is not clear whether the tax returns will contain major new revelations as The New York Times reported in 2020 that Trump paid just $750 (€644) in federal income taxes in 2016, the year he ran for president and in 2017, his first year in the White House.

According to the paper, he also paid no federal income taxes for years because he reported losing more money than he made.

Trump's legal woes

Tuesday's decision to release the record came only weeks before Republicans take control of the committee, along with the full House.

Republicans are expected to dissolve or redirect that panel when they take control of the chamber.

The release of any financial details could however lead to more unwelcome scrutiny for Trump as he seeks the Republican nomination to run for the White House again in 2024.

The decision follows another by the House select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol that on Monday voted unanimously to refer four criminal charges including insurrection against Trump to the Justice Department.

Earlier this month, the Trump Organization was convicted on tax fraud charges for helping some executives dodge taxes.

He also faces a separate fraud suit in New York that accuses him of artificially inflating the value of his assets.

lo/ar, es (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Benin Bronze in a glass case

Germany returns looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

Culture12 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa holds his hands in the arm in victory

South Africa's Ramaphosa clears way for second term

South Africa's Ramaphosa clears way for second term

Politics12 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A paramedic dressed in blue responds to a medical emergency

In Pakistan, all-female paramedic team is saving lives

In Pakistan, all-female paramedic team is saving lives

SocietyDecember 19, 202202:02 min
More from Asia

Germany

A man bends over with his back towards a howitzer as it fires

Ukraine war: How much does Germany spend on help?

Ukraine war: How much does Germany spend on help?

Politics16 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

St. Nicholas waves from a train in Kyiv

St. Nicholas brings Christmas magic to eastern Ukraine

St. Nicholas brings Christmas magic to eastern Ukraine

Conflicts11 hours ago02:11 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Hamid Ghare Hassanlou and his wife are seen in a photo on a computer screen

Iranian family torn apart by protest crackdown

Iranian family torn apart by protest crackdown

Conflicts11 hours ago03:29 min
More from Middle East

North America

Immigrants cross the Rio Grande to seek asylum in El Paso

Migrant crisis: State of emergency in the border city of El Paso

Migrant crisis: State of emergency in the border city of El Paso

Migration16 hours ago7 images
More from North America

Latin America

Argentinien Weltmeister erreichen Buenos Aires

Argentina's World Cup winners get triumphant welcome home

Argentina's World Cup winners get triumphant welcome home

Soccer14 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage