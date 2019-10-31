US hits back at Iran-linked militia in Iraq after rocket attack

US Defense Department spokesman Jonathan Hoffmann said the strikes would "degrade" the ability of the Kataeb Hezbollah (KH) to "conduct future attacks" against the multinational coalition involved in Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), based in Kuwait.

HK, also known as Hezbollah Brigades, is a force separate from the Lebanese group Hezbollah, and had a "strong linkage with Iran's Quds Force," asserted the Pentagon.

The strikes had hit three HK locations in Iraq and two in Syria, it said, and had targeted weapons storage and command facilities. The Pentagon gave no details on how the strikes were conducted.

Drones, say sources

Reuters quoted military sources as sayings strikes in Iraq — said by sources to have been drone attacks — had killed several fighters in the Iraqi district of Qaim, on the border with Syria.

Another source quoted by Associated Press but not confirmed said at least 12 brigade fighters had died in US strikes along the Iraq-Syria border.

Friday night's rocket barrage on an Iraqi base near Kirkuk had resulted in the death of an American civilian contractor, said Hoffmann.

The barrage of "30-plus" rockets had also wounded four US service members and two Iraqi Security Force members, he added.

Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) was established in 2014 as an international task force to deal with then-resurgent Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria.

The coalition claims to have since "liberated nearly 110,000 square kilometers (42,471 square miles) from Daesh [IS] control, eliminating their self-proclaimed territorial caliphate and freeing 7.7 million people from Daesh oppression."

ipj/rc (dpa, Reuters, AP)