  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil
War in Ukraine
COVID-19
United Airlines aircraft are seen at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)
Flights at major airports in the US were grounded on Wednesday after a system outage at the FAAImage: Jeenah Moon/Getty Images
TravelUnited States of America

US hit by massive flight disruptions amid system outage

34 minutes ago

Major American airports reported delays on flights that were scheduled Wednesday, as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported a problem with its systems.

https://p.dw.com/p/4M0i4

Major US airports reported delays after a system failure at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded flights on Wednesday.

The FAA said its Notice to Air Missions system (NOTAM), which issues essential notices to pilots and flight personnel, had failed. The federal aviation agency said it was working to restore the problem.

A little after issuing its first alert to notify users about the outage, the FAA send out a second alert saying some "functions are beginning to come back on line."

Still, "National Airspace System operations remain limited," it added.

Major flight disruptions

As of 6:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (1130 GMT), around 760 delays were reported, according to FlightAware website.

The flight tracking website said the massive delays were across flights flying into, and traveling out of, the US. Domestic flights were affected too.

American Airlines confirmed the outage was affecting all flights, including all carriers. 

"We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,'' the FAA said. 

The aviation agency noted they would update people as soon as more information became available. 

NOTAMs used to be available through a hotline but that was phased out with the internet. The alerts to aviation officials span from mundane information about construction at airports to urgent flight restrictions.

rm/rs (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

: A man with a bicycle can be seen crossing the transportation train tracks in front of the ruins of a salt mine in Soledar

Ukraine updates: Soledar's fate unclear amid heavy fighting

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A military convoy of South Africa National Defence Forces (SANDF) rides along a dirt road in the Maringanha district in Pemba

Probe into Southern African soldiers burning bodies

Probe into Southern African soldiers burning bodies

Crime17 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A photo by the North Korean government shows Kim Jong Un, center, and his daughter, right, waving to the soldiers who were involved in what it called the test-launch of its Hwasong-17 ICBM, at an unidentified location in North Korea

What do we know about Kim Jong Un's daughter?

What do we know about Kim Jong Un's daughter?

Politics24 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Christian Lindner

Is it corruption? German finance minister under scrutiny

Is it corruption? German finance minister under scrutiny

Politics22 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Frans Timmermans

European Commission vice president: Ukraine deserves support

European Commission vice president: Ukraine deserves support

PoliticsJanuary 9, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A demonstrator holds a placard representing Turkey's president devouring the Syrian opposition flag, during a rally against a potential rapprochement between Ankara and the Syrian regime, on December 30, 2022,

Welcome back, Bashar Assad: Has the Syrian dictator won?

Welcome back, Bashar Assad: Has the Syrian dictator won?

Politics19 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Shop Now Pay Later | affirm App Symbolbild

Calls grow to curb finance industry's 'buy now, pay later'

Calls grow to curb finance industry's 'buy now, pay later'

Business24 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Moonlight illuminates the skyline of dark Baracoa

Cuba: Living with constant blackouts

Cuba: Living with constant blackouts

Business2 hours ago9 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage