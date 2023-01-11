US hit by massive flight disruptions amid system outage

Major American airports reported delays on flights that were scheduled Wednesday, as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported a problem with its systems.

The FAA said its Notice to Air Missions system (NOTAM), which issues essential notices to pilots and flight personnel, had failed. The federal aviation agency said it was working to restore the problem.

A little after issuing its first alert to notify users about the outage, the FAA send out a second alert saying some "functions are beginning to come back on line."

Still, "National Airspace System operations remain limited," it added.

Major flight disruptions

As of 6:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (1130 GMT), around 760 delays were reported, according to FlightAware website.

The flight tracking website said the massive delays were across flights flying into, and traveling out of, the US. Domestic flights were affected too.

American Airlines confirmed the outage was affecting all flights, including all carriers.

"We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,'' the FAA said.

The aviation agency noted they would update people as soon as more information became available.

NOTAMs used to be available through a hotline but that was phased out with the internet. The alerts to aviation officials span from mundane information about construction at airports to urgent flight restrictions.

