US health insurance CEO shot dead outside New York hotel

Brian Thompson was fatally shot in the chest outside the Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan, New York City, according to media reports, citing police officials.

The CEO of UnitedHealthcare (UHC) was shot dead outside a hotel in New York City where he was scheduled to speak at an investor meeting Wednesday morning, police said.

Brian Thompson was outside the Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan shortly before 7 a.m. (1200 GMT) when a shooter opened fire, fatally wounding the 50-year-old executive of the Minnesota-based health carrier, according to the New York Times.

Reports described the gunman as wearing a black face mask, adding that the individual fled the scene after the attack. US broadcaster CNBC suggested the shooter used a silencer.

The area where the shooting took place was cordoned off while initial investigations got underway.

The UnitedHealthcare headquarters in Minnetonka, Minnesota, lowered its flags on Wednesday Image: Kerem Yücel/AP Photo/picture alliance

Who was the CEO shot dead in Manhattan?

Thompson had served as CEO for more than three years after first joining the company in 2004.

UHC was due to have its annual meeting with investors in New York City. However, an announcement was made to attendees on Wednesday morning that the meeting was ending early.

The company, which had revenues of $100.8 billion (€95.7 billion) in the third quarter of the year, services some 30 million customers in the US with employer and individual products, according to an investor presentation. It paid out $10.2 million in total compensation in 2023, according to a regulatory filing.

UHC is the insurance part of the UnitedHealth Group Inc. The company is the largest provider of Medicare Advantage plans in the United States.

Thompson had been scheduled to give a keynote speech at a UHC investor day in New York on Wednesday. CNBC reported that the event was subsequently canceled.

Not a 'random act of violence'

New York City Mayor Eric Adams suggested that the shooting had been targeted.

"This was not what appears to be a just random act of violence. It seems to be clearly targeted by an individual and we will apprehend that individual," he said.

Minnesota state governor and running mate of former US presidential hopeful Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, gave his condolences.

"This is horrifying news and a terrible loss for the business and health care community in Minnesota," he posted on X. "Minnesota is sending our prayers to Brian's family and the UnitedHealthcare team."

jsi/ab (AP, AFP, Reuters)