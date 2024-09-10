US: Harris, Trump to take part in high-stakes TV debate

US: Harris, Trump to take part in high-stakes TV debatePublished September 10, 2024last updated September 11, 2024
- Harris, Trump to face off in ABC News Presidential Debate
- It's the first time Harris and Trump have seen each other in person
- Economy, immigration, abortion, and the January 6 Capitol riot among topics likely to be discussed
- Recent polls show a close race both nationally and key swing states
Economy, immigration, abortion likely to be brought up at debate
Although the debate questions will not be released before the event, several topics will likely be mentioned during the debate.
Economy and cost of living
The economy and inflation is one of those topics. Trump, who served as president from early 2017 to early 2021, has touted economic growth in the US during his administration prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Trump has frequently criticized inflation in the US since President Joe Biden took office on January 20, 2021 and has promised to bring the cost of housing and groceries down. Trump is expected to tie Harris, who serves as Biden's vice president, to higher prices hurting consumers during the current administration.
Harris, meanwhile, has unveiled new proposals to prevent price gouging on food items and construct affordable housing if she takes office. Harris may also criticize Trump for lowering taxes on the wealthy during his term in office and for being against unions.
Immigration
Another subject that's sure to come up is immigration.
Trump has criticized the Biden administration's handling of irregular migration at the southern US border with Mexico and accused the current White House of allowing an "invasion" of people and drugs into the US. Trump will again likely pin Harris to Biden's handling of the issue and claim that the situation will worsen if she takes office.
Harris, meanwhile, will likely accuse Trump of thwarting the passage of a bipartisan border bill which would add more border agents and increase detention beds for undocumented migrants. She might also say Trump is using extremist language on the issue, with the former president having said "Illegal immigration is poisoning the blood of our nation."
Abortion
Abortion is a major hot-button issue this election cycle.
In 2022, the conservative-majority Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a decades-old ruling which said that the US Constitution generally protects a women's right to have an abortion. Three of the conservative justices on the court were appointed by Trump.
Since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022, mostly conservative states across the US have been implementing either full or partial bans on abortion. Harris will likely tie Trump to the abortion bans and accuse the former president of backing a nationwide ban on the practice.
Trump, meanwhile, has touted Roe v. Wade getting overturned and falsely claimed that "every legal scholar" backed the Supreme Court overruling the decision.
January 6 Capitol riots
The January 6, 2021 Capitol riots will likely be brought up by Harris.
She may claim Trump's rhetoric and denial of his loss to Biden in the 2020 election is the direct cause of the violence of that day. Trump, meanwhile, may downplay the issue or still falsely claim that the 2020 election was rigged.
Foreign policy
Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war will also likely be brought up. Trump has claimed that neither of those events would have occurred if he were still in office, while Harris will likely defend Biden's approach to the issues and give her plans of how she will handle these crises if she wins the White House.
Biden to spend debate night in New York, Tim Walz in Phoenix, JD Vance in Philadelphia
President Joe Biden said he had a chance to speak with Vice President Kamala Harris before debate night, saying she "seemed calm, cool and collected."
Biden didn't tell reporters about the advice he offered her. The president will spend the night in New York where he said he will celebrate his granddaughter Finnegan’s birthday and watch the debate.
Harris's running mate is Tim Walz, whose press team said he will be at a watch party in Phoenix that will be livestreamed.
JD Vance, Donald Trump's nominee for vice president, will take part in a closed press debate hosted by the Republical National Convention chairman in Philadelphia.
Following the debate, Vance is expected to be in the spin room — where friends and allies campaign on behalf of their candidates. Reporters also gather there.
Where can I watch the Harris-Trump debate?
This blog will feature a livestream of the Harris-Trump debate once it begins at 9 p.m. ET (0100 UTC/0300 CEST).
Follow along for DW's coverage of key moments during the televised duel and analysis of the event.
Harris, Trump set to go head to head in Philadelphia debate — what are the rules?
Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and former Republican Donald Trump will go head to head in a televised debate on Tuesday.
The debate will take place in Philadelphia in the northeastern US state of Pennsylvania and will be broadcast by US broadcaster ABC News. The venue is Philadelphia's National Constitution Center.
The ABC News Presidential Debate will be broadcast at 9 p.m. ET (0100 UTC).
ABC anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis will moderate the debate, which will last 90 minutes with two breaks for commercials. Muir and Davis will be the only people asking Harris and Trump questions during the debate.
Harris and Trump will not give opening statements during the debate. There will, however, be closing statements by the two candidates.
Trump won a virtual coin toss on September 3, which allows him to pick the order of the closing statements. Trump has chosen to give the last closing statement at the debate, giving him the last word at the event.
The two candidates will each have two minutes to answer questions, which will then be followed by two-minute rebuttals and one extra minute for extra clarification and responses.
There will be no live audience at the debate. Moreover, a candidate's mic will be muted while their rival is speaking.
wd/rm (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)