US: Harris, Trump to take part in high-stakes TV debate

09/10/2024 September 10, 2024 Biden to spend debate night in New York, Tim Walz in Phoenix, JD Vance in Philadelphia

President Joe Biden said he had a chance to speak with Vice President Kamala Harris, saying she "seemed calm, cool and collected."

Biden didn't tell reporters about the advice he offered her. The president will spend the night in New York where he said he will celebrate his granddaughter Finnegan’s birthday and watch the debate.

Harris's running mate is Tim Walz, whose press team said he will be at a watch party in Phoenix that will be livestreamed.

JD Vance, Donald Trump's nominee for vice president, will take part in a closed press debate hosted by the Republical National Convention chairman in Philadelphia.

Following the debate, Vance is expected to be in the spin room — where the press and allies campaign on behalf of their candidates.