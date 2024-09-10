US: Harris, Trump to take part in high-stakes TV debate

US: Harris, Trump to take part in high-stakes TV debatePublished September 10, 2024last updated September 10, 2024
What you need to know
- Harris, Trump to face off in ABC News Presidential Debate
- It's the first time Harris and Trump have seen each other in person
- Economy, immigration, abortion, and the January 6 Capitol riot among topics likely to be discussed
- Recent polls show a close race both nationally and key swing states
Biden to spend debate night in New York, Tim Walz in Phoenix, JD Vance in Philadelphia
President Joe Biden said he had a chance to speak with Vice President Kamala Harris before debate night, saying she "seemed calm, cool and collected."
Biden didn't tell reporters about the advice he offered her. The president will spend the night in New York where he said he will celebrate his granddaughter Finnegan’s birthday and watch the debate.
Harris's running mate is Tim Walz, whose press team said he will be at a watch party in Phoenix that will be livestreamed.
JD Vance, Donald Trump's nominee for vice president, will take part in a closed press debate hosted by the Republical National Convention chairman in Philadelphia.
Following the debate, Vance is expected to be in the spin room — where friends and allies campaign on behalf of their candidates. Reporters also gather here.
Where can I watch the Harris-Trump debate?
This blog will feature a livestream of the Harris-Trump debate once it begins at 9 p.m. ET (0100 UTC/0300 CEST).
Follow along for DW's coverage of key moments during the televised duel and analysis of the event.
Harris, Trump set to go head to head in Philadelphia debate — what are the rules?
Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and former Republican Donald Trump will go head to head in a televised debate on Tuesday.
The debate will take place in Philadelphia in the northeastern US state of Pennsylvania and will be broadcast by US broadcaster ABC News. The venue is Philadelphia's National Constitution Center.
The ABC News Presidential Debate will be broadcast at 9 p.m. ET (0100 UTC).
ABC anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis will moderate the debate, which will last 90 minutes with two breaks for commercials. Muir and Davis will be the only people asking Harris and Trump questions during the debate.
Harris and Trump will not give opening statements during the debate. There will, however, be closing statements by the two candidates.
Trump won a virtual coin toss on September 3, which allows him to pick the order of the closing statements. Trump has chosen to give the last closing statement at the debate, giving him the last word at the event.
The two candidates will each have two minutes to answer questions, which will then be followed by two-minute rebuttals and one extra minute for extra clarification and responses.
There will be no live audience at the debate. Moreover, a candidate's mic will be muted while their rival is speaking.
wd/rm (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)