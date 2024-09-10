US: Harris, Trump square off in high-stakes TV debate

Skip next section Economy, immigration, abortion likely to be key issues on debate night

Although the debate questions will not be released before the event, several topics will likely be mentioned during the debate.

Economy and cost of living

The economy and inflation is one of those topics. Trump, who served as president from early 2017 to early 2021, has touted economic growth in the US during his administration prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Trump has frequently criticized inflation in the US since President Joe Biden took office on January 20, 2021 and has promised to bring the cost of housing and groceries down. Trump is expected to tie Harris, who serves as Biden's vice president, to higher prices hurting consumers during the current administration.

Harris, meanwhile, has unveiled new proposals to prevent price gouging on food items and construct affordable housing if she takes office. Harris may also criticize Trump for lowering taxes on the wealthy during his term in office and for being against unions.

Immigration

Another subject that's sure to come up is immigration.

Trump has criticized the Biden administration's handling of irregular migration at the southern US border with Mexico and accused the current White House of allowing an "invasion" of people and drugs into the US. Trump will again likely pin Harris to Biden's handling of the issue and claim that the situation will worsen if she takes office.

Harris, meanwhile, will likely accuse Trump of thwarting the passage of a bipartisan border bill which would add more border agents and increase detention beds for undocumented migrants. She might also say Trump is using extremist language on the issue, with the former president having said "Illegal immigration is poisoning the blood of our nation."

Abortion

Abortion is a major hot-button issue this election cycle.

In 2022, the conservative-majority Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a decades-old ruling which said that the US Constitution generally protects a women's right to have an abortion. Three of the conservative justices on the court were appointed by Trump.

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022, mostly conservative states across the US have been implementing either full or partial bans on abortion. Harris will likely tie Trump to the abortion bans and accuse the former president of backing a nationwide ban on the practice.

Trump, meanwhile, has touted Roe v. Wade getting overturned and falsely claimed that "every legal scholar" backed the Supreme Court overruling the decision.

January 6 Capitol riots

The January 6, 2021 Capitol riots will likely be brought up by Harris.

She may claim Trump's rhetoric and denial of his loss to Biden in the 2020 election is the direct cause of the violence of that day. Trump, meanwhile, may downplay the issue or still falsely claim that the 2020 election was rigged.

Foreign policy

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war will also likely be brought up. Trump has claimed that neither of those events would have occurred if he were still in office, while Harris will likely defend Biden's approach to the issues and give her plans of how she will handle these crises if she wins the White House.