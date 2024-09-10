US: Harris, Trump clash over key issues in fiery debate

Skip next section Trump in spin room: 'My best debate ever'

09/11/2024 September 11, 2024 Trump in spin room: 'My best debate ever'

Trump claimed that the moderators were ganging up on him after the debate Image: Alex Brandon/AP/picture alliance

After the debate, Trump entered the ABC news spin room and spoke to the audience.

Trump remarked that it was "my best debate ever" and said it showed how "weak" and "pathetic" his opponents are.

He touted "a lot of great polls that just came out" and mentioned that Harris wants to do another debate. He claimed that Harris wants another debate because "she lost." Reporters questioned Trump and said if he felt he did so well, why is he in the spin room?

"I felt very good. I had a good time doing it," Trump said of the debate, adding it was a "great night."

The former president also described the moderators as "very unfair."