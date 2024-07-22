US: Harris secures enough backing for Democratic nomination

During a visit with campaign staff in Delaware, Vice President Kamala Harris criticized Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and said her priorities if she won the White House would be boosting the middle class and abortion rights.

President Joe Biden, meanwhile, phoned into the Delaware campaign staff meeting and told Democrats to "embrace Harris." He said he would do whatever he could to support Harris in her campaign.

The 59-year-old could become the first female, Black, and South Asian US president if she wins against Trump in November.