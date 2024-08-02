US: Harris 'honored' to be Democratic presidential nominee

Vice President Kamala Harris was the sole candidate on the ballot for a vote of nearly 4,000 Democratic party delegates.

Kamala Harris has secured enough votes from Democratic delegates to become the party's presidential nominee, Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said on Friday.

The US vice president was the sole candidate on the ballot for a vote of nearly 4,000 party convention delegates.

"I am honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee for President of the United States," Harris said.

The 59-year-old will be officially named as the party's nominee at a Chicago convention later this month.

Gathering momentum for Harris' candidacy

Harris became the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race last month. And Harris soon won the support of many significant figures, including Barack and Michelle Obama.

Biden's 2020 running mate was the only candidate to qualify for the Democratic presidential ballot, meaning the outcome of the delegate voting, which was conducted virtually, was never in doubt. Voting continues through Monday in theory.

"I'm happy to know that we have enough delegates to secure the nomination," said Harris. "And later this month, we will gather in Chicago united as one party where we're going to have an opportunity to celebrate this historic moment together."

With fewer than 100 days to go until the presidential election, the Harris team is boasting of an influx of donations, saying that much of it coming from first-time donors.

jsi/msh (dpa, AP, AFP)