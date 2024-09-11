US: Harris and Trump shake hands at 9/11 memorial

Presidential hopefuls Kamala Harris and Donald Trump met again at a September 11 commemoration ceremony shortly after the two held a fiery debate the previous evening. President Joe Biden also attended.

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump stood together on Wednesday in New York City during a memorial to mark the anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

The two presidential hopefuls shook hands in what was the second time they had seen each other in public.

It was a solemn display of unity, which came after Harris and Trump met on the debate stage the previous evening.

US President Joe Biden attended the 9/11 ceremony along with Harris and Republican vice presidential candidate J.D Vance also in attendance.

As the politicians assembled, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg appeared to initiate a greeting between Trump and Harris, touching Harris on the arm to get her attention before she and Trump shook hands and exchanged a few words.

At the ceremony, Harris and Trump wore commemorative blue ribbons and listened as the names of the almost 3,000 victims of the attacks on the Twin Towers were read out loud.

"We stand in solidarity with their families and loved ones. We also honor the extraordinary heroism on display that fateful day by ordinary Americans helping their fellow Americans," Harris said in a statement.

The Biden, Harris, and separately former President Trump, all laid wreaths Wednesday afternoon at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

There, Biden and Harris met with the relatives of Flight 93 victims and then visited the local fire department.

Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg appeared to have initiated the greeting between Trump and Harris Image: Mike Segar/REUTERS

During his visit to the memorial in Pennsylvania, Trump laid two wreaths.

"Great day. Incredible place. And they've done a fantastic job," Trump said in brief remarks to reporters.

Trump says debate was 'rigged'

Prior to his appearance at the New York 9/11 event, Trump fumed at the aftermath of his debate performance.

The 78-year-old claimed in an interview with Fox News that the debate, hosted by US broadcaster ABC News, was "rigged" against him.

"It was a rigged deal, as I assumed it would be, because when you looked at the fact that they were correcting everything and not correcting with her," Trump said regarding several instances where moderators fact checked him.

Trump also seemed to reject a suggestion by the Harris campaign that there could be a second debate.

jcg/sms (AP, Reuters, AFP)