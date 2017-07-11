 US: Gunman kills 4, injures officer in Denver area | News | DW | 28.12.2021

News

US: Gunman kills 4, injures officer in Denver area

Police have called the shooting that left at least four people dead across the Denver area a "violent crime spree." The suspect has also died.

USA Denver police

A shooter killed four people and injured an officer in the Denver area

A gunman killed at least four people and injured an officer in the Denver area, police said Monday.

The suspect also died Monday after a series of shootings, Lakewood authorities said.

Police had exchanged gunfire with the suspect, the local KDVR channel reported.

The officer was in stable condition when taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

"This one individual was responsible for this very violent crime spree that took place this evening,'' Denver Police Department Chief Paul Pazen said.

mvb/rt (AP, Reuters)

More to come...

