US: Gunman kills 4, injures officer in Denver area

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Police have called the shooting that left at least four people dead across the Denver area a "violent crime spree." The suspect has also died.
A gunman killed at least four people and injured an officer in the Denver area, police said Monday.
The suspect also died Monday after a series of shootings, Lakewood authorities said.
Police had exchanged gunfire with the suspect, the local KDVR channel reported.
The officer was in stable condition when taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.
"This one individual was responsible for this very violent crime spree that took place this evening,'' Denver Police Department Chief Paul Pazen said.
mvb/rt (AP, Reuters)
More to come...