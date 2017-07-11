US: Gunman accused of carrying out Parkland school shooting pleads guilty

Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to murder on Wednesday over the 2018 high school massacre in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead.

Cruz entered his pleas in a courtroom attended by a dozen relatives of victims.

Apology

Cruz, now 23, apologized for his actions, saying, "I'm very sorry for what I did. I can't live with myself sometimes."

He also said he wanted the survivors of the Valentine's Day attack to determine his fate.

