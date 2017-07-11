 US: Gunman accused of carrying out Parkland school shooting pleads guilty | News | DW | 20.10.2021

US: Gunman accused of carrying out Parkland school shooting pleads guilty

Nikolas Cruz entered his pleas in front of several relatives of the 17 victims.

Flowers, candles and mementos sit outside one of the makeshift memorials at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida

Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder for those wounded in the attack

Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to murder on Wednesday over the 2018 high school massacre in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead.

Cruz entered his pleas in a courtroom attended by a dozen relatives of victims.

Apology

Cruz, now 23, apologized for his actions, saying, "I'm very sorry for what I did. I can't live with myself sometimes."

He also said he wanted the survivors of the Valentine's Day attack to determine his fate.

More to follow...

jsi/wdr (AP, Reuters)

