 US grants temporary protected status to Venezuelans | News | DW | 08.03.2021

News

US grants temporary protected status to Venezuelans

The decision will offer temporary residency to hundreds of thousands of exiled Venezuelans in the United States.

United States President Joe Biden.

The United States will offer temporary residency to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans on its soils, US officials said on Monday.

US President Joe Biden had promised in his election campaign to give shelter to exiled Venezuelans who fled their country amid economic collapse, political turmoil and human rights violations. 

Carlos Vecchi, the US representative of Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido, said on Twitter that the decision was a "necessary and urgent measure, which is finally becoming a reality."

The US does not recognize the government led by Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, the successor to former President Hugo Chavez. 

More to follow...

