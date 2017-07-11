US golfer Tiger Woods in hospital after car crash

American golfing legend Tiger Woods is in hospital after being involved in a car crash, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said on Tuesday.

Local police wrote on Twitter that it "responded to a single vehicle rollover" accident close to Rolling Hills Estates just outside Los Angeles in which the "vehicle sustained major damage."

They said the 15-time golf major winner had to be "extricated from the wreck" by emergency services at the scene.

The golfer, whose first name is Eldrick, was the sole occupant of the vehicle, the sheriff’s department said.

It is not yet clear what caused the accident.

Woods, 45, was then taken away by ambulance to receive treatment. There is no word currently on his condition.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries," his manager, Mark Steinberg, said. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Woods was in Los Angeles over the weekend as the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he presented the trophy.

He was to spend Monday and Tuesday filming with Discovery-owned GOLFTV, with whom he has an endorsement contract.

Woods Masters appearance was already in doubt

Woods has not played since December, when he took part in the PNC Championship in Orlando with his son, Charlie, who turned 12 earlier this month.

On 23 December he had his fifth back surgeryand said last weekend that he was unsure whether he would be able to play in the Masters Tournament in April.

Police have opened an investigation into the crash.

This is the third time Woods has been involved in a car investigation. The most notorious was the early morning after Thanksgiving in 2009, when his SUV ran over a fire hydrant and hit a tree.

In May 2017, Florida police found him asleep behind the wheel of a car parked awkwardly on the side of the road.



jf/ (AP, Reuters)