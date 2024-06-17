US “Ghost Army” – The brave con artists of World War II

HistoryUnited States of AmericaUS “Ghost Army” – The brave con artists of World War IITo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHistoryUnited States of America06/17/2024June 17, 2024Bernie Bluestein was part of the "Ghost Army" – a top secret US unit that used dummy tanks and loudspeakers to deceive the Nazis, saving thousands of lives. 80 years on, the men have finally been honored for their achievements.https://p.dw.com/p/4h2KkAdvertisement