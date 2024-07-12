US, Germany foil Russia plan to kill German arms boss — CNN

The alleged plot targeted the CEO of Rheinmetall, a major German arms manufacturer that provides artillery shells and tanks to Ukraine, according to US media reports.

An alleged Russian plot to assassinate the chief executive of Germany's leading arms manufacturer was foiled earlier this year by US and German authorities, US media reported on Thursday.

Broadcaster CNN reported, citing five sources, including a senior German government official, that Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger was targeted due to the firm's arms deliveries to Ukraine.

US intelligence agencies are reported to have informed German counterparts of the plot, who subsequently took measures to protect Papperger.

The New York Times also reported on the plans, citing what it said were multiple Western officials, as did British newspaper Financial Times which said it spoke to NATO diplomats.

According to CNN, the Kremlin had planned a series of assassinations targeting senior figures in the European arms industry, whose firms have been supporting the Ukrainian armed forces in their battle to fend off Russian forces.

But the Papperger plan was said to be the most advanced out of the rest.

Rheinmetall declines to comment, says security measures always in place

Rheinmetall has not commented on the report. It said in a statement to news agencies that "necessary measures are always taken" in regular consultation with security authorities.

Pappberger told the Friday edition of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) that he expects the war in Ukraine to continue in the coming months and therefore, expects Rheinmetall's turnover to increase by up to 40% in 2024.

"Russia has turned its entire industrial base to a wartime economy," he said. "It could go on forever."

NATO chief says Russia exhibits pattern of hostile campaign

Speaking at this week's NATO summit in Washington, the alliance's secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, also declined to comment on individual reports. But he did say that Russia has exhibited a "pattern" of "conducting hostile operations against NATO allies" including cyberattacks and poisonings.

White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby said he could "not talk about secret service affairs" but said that Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that "the support that the West is providing Ukraine is the only thing prolonging the war."

Baerbock says confirms Russia's 'hybrid war of aggression'

The German government said it "cannot comment on the CNN report" but insisted that "the federal government fundamentally takes threats from the Russian regime very seriously," adding: "Our security services are very alert and act accordingly in close cooperation with our international partners."

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock acknowledged on the sidelines of the NATO summit however that the CNN report confirms Russia's "hybrid war of aggression" on European allies.

She said the Russia campaign "underlines once more that we as Europeans need to protect ourselves together as much as possible and not be naïve."

A spokesperson for the foreign minister said the German government "would not be intimidated by Russian threats" and would "continue to do all it can to prevent possible threats in Germany."

What is Rheinmetall?

Rheinmetall, one of the largest arms manufacturers in Germany and the fifth largest in Europe, began ramping up production of artillery and tank shells in the wake of Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

In May 2023, it announced a joint venture with Ukrainian state-owned military manufacturer Ukroboronprom to build and repair tanks in Ukraine, closer to the front line.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, a close ally of Putin, said Russia would retaliate by targeting any Rheinmetall facility set up in Ukraine.

Additionally, Rheinmetall made headlines across Germany in May when it announced a sponsorship deal with Bundesliga football club Borussia Dortmund just ahead of the Champions League final.

