US: Georgia ferry dock accident kills 7, several injured

About 20 people fell into the Atlantic waters after a ferry dock walkway collapsed on Sapelo Island, prompting search and rescue efforts by various agencies.

At least seven people died, and several others were injured after a ferry dock walkway collapsed in the US state of Georgia on Saturday, authorities said.

The accident on Sapelo Island caused about 20 people to fall into the Atlantic waters, prompting search and rescue efforts by the US Coast Guard and other agencies.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said in a statement that there were seven reported fatalities. DNR spokesperson Tyler Jones later added that eight people were taken to hospitals, at least six of them with critical injuries.

The agency operates the dock and ferry boats that transport people between the island and the mainland. The island is only reachable by boat.

Crews from the McIntosh County Fire Department, the DNR and others joined the US Coast Guard in searching the water.

Helicopters and boats equipped with sonar were engaged in the search-and-rescue operations.

Incident occurred during annual festival

The accident occurred on Sapelo Island during a celebration of the island's Gullah-Geechee community, descendants of Black slave descendants.

People were marking Cultural Day, an annual festival celebrating the island's historic Black community, which has retained much of its African heritage due to its isolation.

Both the president and vice president issued statements about the incident.

US President Joe Biden said in a statement that he was "heartbroken" to learn about the tragedy.

"What should have been a joyous celebration of Gullah-Geechee culture and history instead turned into tragedy and devastation," Biden said.

Vice President Kamala Harris, in the state capital Atlanta for campaign events, said in a statement that the Biden administration was in close touch with state and local officials and had offered any federal support needed.

Harris said in the statement that she and her husband were "praying for all those who were killed or injured."

"Even in the face of this heartbreak, we will continue to celebrate and honor the history, culture, and resilience of the Gullah-Geechee community," she added.

ss/rc (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)