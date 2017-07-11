US FTC and and states file antitrust lawsuit against Facebook

The US Federal Trade Commission and 48 states filed two antitrust lawsuits against Facebook on Wednesday.

The New York Attorney General said they were leading a coaltion of 48 states filing one lawsuit.

The New York attorney general accused Facebook of using "vast amounts of money" to acquire competition and quash rivals.

It asked the court to halt Facebook's anti-competitive practises.

The Federal Trade Commission separately filed a lawsuit seeking divestment of Instagram, WhatsApp.

"Facebook's actions to entrench and maintain its monopoly deny consumers the benefits of competition," said Ian Conner, director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition.

"Our aim is to roll back Facebook's anticompetitive conduct and restore competition so that innovation and free competition can thrive."

Facebook, headquartered in Menlo Park, California, recorded 2019 revenue figures in excess of $70 billion, and net income of almost $18.5 billion.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated as more details become available.