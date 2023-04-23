  1. Skip to content
This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows fires burning at Khartoum International Airport in Khartoum, Sudan
Conflicting factions have been clashing in Sudan's capital Khartoum and surrounding areas for over a weekImage: Labs PBC via AP/picture alliance
ConflictsSudan

US, France evacuates citizens from Sudan amid conflict

Published 7 hours agolast updated 9 minutes ago

Joe Biden said US Embassy personnel had been extracted from Khartoum. The Sudanese army expects other countries to also evacuate their citizens from the country on Sunday.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QRyl

US troops evacuated US Embassy personnel from Sudan on Sunday, more than a week after fighting broke out between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary.

"Today, on my orders, the United States military conducted an operation to extract US Government personnel from Khartoum," President Joe Biden said.

He thanked authorities in Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Saudi Arabia for their assistance in the evacuation mission.

Earlier, the RSF claimed it had "coordinated with the US Forces Mission consisting of six aircraft, for evacuating diplomats and their families on Sunday morning."

The operation evacuated fewer than 100 people, US officials told reporters.

About 100 US troops in three MH-47 helicopters carried out the operation.

Meanwhile France has started evacuating its citizens, according to the foreign ministry.

France begins evacuating citizens

France is carrying out evacuation of its citizens including diplomatic personnel from Sudan, the Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday.

The ministry has begun the "rapid evacuation operation" and that European citizens and those from allied countries would also be assisted, it said. 

AFP reported that the Sudan armed forces and their rival Rapid Support Forces had "given guarantees of securities" to allow the operation, citing a diplomatic source who spoke on the condition of anonymity. 

US Embassy operations suspended

The fighting in Sudan "posed an unacceptable risk to our embassy personnel," said US State Secretary Antony Blinken.

Biden confirmed that the evacuation of diplomatic staff meant US Embassy in Khartoum would suspend operations.

"But our commitment to the Sudanese people and the future they want for themselves is unending," he added.

Around 16,000 US citizens were registered with the embassy, but officials said this number is likely inaccurate as US citizens are not required to register their presence in the country, nor are they required to notify the embassy if they leave. 

"This tragic violence in Sudan has already cost the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians," Biden said. "It's unconscionable and it must stop."

Other governments evacuating citizens

The US evacuation comes after Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday it had evacuated 91 Saudi citizens from Port Sudan to Jeddah, along with 66 nationals from several other "friendly and brotherly countries."

Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said China, France and the United Kingdom are also set to evacuate their citizens on Sunday.

Spain has deployed several aircraft to the nearby country of Djibouti to facilitate evacuations and Jordan also said it was preparing an evacuation mission with Gulf states.

Fighting broke out in Sudan more than a week ago between the north-eastern African country's two most powerful generals and their respective military units.

At least 413 people have been killed and more than 3,500 have been injured since the fighting began, according to the World Health Organization.

zc/sms (Reuters, AFP, AP)

