US formally asks Germany to 'help secure' Strait of Hormuz

The United States has formally asked Germany to join a European naval mission to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, the US embassy in Berlin said Tuesday.

Earlier, embassy spokeswoman Tamara Sternberg-Greller told the DPA news agency about the request. The embassy confirmed the statements to DW.

"We’ve formally asked Germany to join France and the UK to help secure the Strait of Hormuz and combat Iranian aggression," she said.

"Members of the German government have been clear that freedom of navigation should be protected," she said. "Our question is, protected by whom?"

Insecure shipping

The UK last week proposed the European-led force to protect shipping in the Gulf in response to Iran's seizure of the UK-flagged Stena Impero oil tanker on July 19.

France, Denmark, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden are reportedly interested in the mission.

The foreign policy spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU/CSU parliamentary group told DW that it was too early to assess whether Germany should join it.

"I would only like to pass judgement about such an operation after are more details are presented," Jürgen Hardt said. He added that the German military would nevertheless be "prepared" to make a "positive" contribution should the government opt to take part in the force.

The CDU/CSU's coalition partners, the Social Democrats (SPD), are skeptical about the proposal.

The seizure of the Stena Impero came two weeks after the UK detained an Iranian supertanker near Gibraltar for allegedly transporting oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions.

The UK-Iran tanker dispute comes amid rising tensions between Iran and Europe over a string of separate tanker attacks and Iran's decision to abandon parts of a 2015 deal that restricted its nuclear program.

Relations between the United States and Iran have also worsened. Both countries claim to have shot down drones belonging to the other state in past several weeks.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important shipping lanes. Almost a third of all oil exports pass through the waterway, which is located between Iran and Oman.

