US forces Volkswagen to correct fuel economy on almost 100,000 vehicles

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Friday reached an agreement with Volkswagen for the carmaker to correct fuel economy labels on almost 100,000 vehicles.

The EPA and the California Air Resources Board found that transmission software in the gasoline-fueled cars switched gears differently in tests than in real-world conditions to produce better milage than consumers received on the road.

Sticky situation

The software was installed on roughly 1 million automobiles, but only 98,000 were found to have lower mileage than declared on EPA stickers, according to the environmental agency.

The faulty equipment is due to cost the VW group $96.5 million (€87.6 million). Owners will get payments from between $5.40 and $24.30 for each month that they have possessed the vehicles.

Any money that does not go to vehicle owners will be used for protecting people and the environment against radiation. Legal fees are not included in the financial penalty and will be settled later.

Fuel economy labels on models from 2013 to 2017 will be corrected and not just Volkswagens, but also Audis, Bentleys and Porsches, which are all sold by the VW group.

Friday's announcement completes a turbulent four years for VW, which admitted in September 2015 that up to 11 million cars worldwide had been fitted with software intended to deceive emissions testing.

Dieselgate: A timeline The disaster unfolds About two weeks after Volkswagen admitted behind closed doors to US environmental regulators that it had installed cheating software in some 11 million of its diesel vehicles worldwide, the Environmental Protection Agency shared that information with the public. It was September 18, 2015. The ensuing crisis would eventually take a few unexpected turns.

Dieselgate: A timeline The boss must go, long live the boss Volkswagen's then-CEO Martin Winterkorn (above) had little choice but to step down several days after news of the scandal broke. In September, he tendered his resignation, but retained his other posts within the Volkswagen Group. Winterkorn's successor was Matthias Müller. Until taking the reins at VW, Müller had been the chairman at Porsche, a VW subsidiary.

Dieselgate: A timeline Raiding headquarters Regulators in the US weren't the only ones investigating VW. Authorities in Lower Saxony, the German state in which VW is based, were also scrutinizing the company. On October 8, state prosecutors raided VW's headquarters along with several other corporate locations.

Dieselgate: A timeline Hell breaks loose On January 4, 2016, the US government filed a lawsuit against VW in Detroit, accusing the German automaker of fraud and violations of American climate protection regulations. The lawsuit sought up to $46 billion for violations of the Clean Air Act.

Dieselgate: A timeline Quit or forced out? In March, the head of VW in the US, Michael Horn, resigned. In the initial days and weeks after the scandal broke, he was the one US authorities turned to for information. He issued an official apology on behalf of the automaker, asking for the public's forgiveness.

Dieselgate: A timeline Settlement On October 25, a US judge approved a final settlement that would have VW pay $15.3 billion. In addition, affected cars would be retrofitted with better, non-deceptive hardware and software, or else VW would buy them back completely from customers.

Dieselgate: A timeline Imitators When dieselgate first emerged in 2015, analysts said it was likely other car makers were also cheating tests. But it wasn't until 2017 that other companies were targeted in probes. In July, German authorities launched investigations into luxury car makers Porsche and Daimler for allegedly cheating emissions tests. Others, such as Audi and Chrysler, have also been hit by similar allegations.

Dieselgate: A timeline Public still supportive Despite dieselgate, VW has managed to keep the emissions scandal from utterly tarnishing its image. According to several polls, between 55 to 67 percent of Germans continue to trust the automaker. In the US, polls show that roughly 50 percent still believe the German company produces worthwhile vehicles.

Dieselgate: A timeline Fuming over monkeys In late January, however, VW suffered another heavy blow over reports that the company experimented on monkeys and made the animals inhale diesel fumes. To make matters worse, a separate experiment that had humans inhale relatively harmless nitrogen dioxide was revealed at the same time. Some media wrongly interpreted this to mean humans were also inhaling toxic fumes. Author: Dirk Kaufmann



jsi/sms (Reuters, AP, dpa)

